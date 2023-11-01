Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, darkrai, pokemon

Tonight Is Darkrai Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: November 2023

Tonight is Darkrai Raid Hour In Pokémon GO, as this final vestige from the Halloween Event lays its curse upon Tier Five raids once more.

Gyms will feature Darkrai from 6 p.m - 7 p.m and can be tackled using specific Pokémon types.

The November 2023 schedule includes Darkrai, Douse Drive Genesect, Virizion, Cobalion, and Terrakion in raids.

November's Mega Raids in Pokémon GO will feature Mega Banette, Mega Houndoom, Mega Gallade, and Mega Kangaskhan.

While the Halloween Event 2023 may indeed be over in Pokémon GO, a single vestige remains, haunting the game for one more Raid Hour: Darkrai. Before Douse Drive Genesect takes over with the next Raid rotation, Darkrai features in tonight's Raid Hour one last time from 6 p.m – 7 p.m. During this Raid Hour, most Gyms in the game will feature this Dark-type Mythical Pokémon in Tier Five Raids. In order to defeat Darkrai, you're going to want to go in with Fighting-types (Terrakion, Keldeo, Blaziken, Machamp, Conkeldurr, Lucario), Fairy-types (Gardevoir, Diancie, Xerneas), and Bug-types (Volcarona, Heracross, Beedrill). If you're a Shiny hunter, keep in mind that Darkrai can indeed be Shiny, so be sure to get out there and play if this Halloween specter has yet to sparkle for you.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this November 2023:

October 20th – November 2nd: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Darkrai (can be Shiny) November 2nd – November 9th: Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) November 9th – November 16th: Virizion (can be Shiny)

Virizion (can be Shiny) November 16th – November 23rd: Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny) November 23rd – November 30th: Terrakion (can be Shiny)

Terrakion (can be Shiny) ALL MONTH: Shadow Moltres will be in Shadow Raids on Saturdays and Sundays

The Raid Hours for the month of November 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, November 1st, 2023 : Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Darkrai (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 8th, 2023 : Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Douse Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 15th, 2023 : Virizion (can be Shiny)

Virizion (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023 : Cobalion (can be Shiny)

Cobalion (can be Shiny) Wednesday, November 29th, 2023: Terrakion (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this November 2023:

October 20th – November 2nd: Mega Banette (can be Shiny)

Mega Banette (can be Shiny) November 2nd – November 12th: Mega Houndoom (can be Shiny)

Mega Houndoom (can be Shiny) November 12th – November 16th: Mega Gallade, debuting in Mega Raids (can be Shiny)

Mega Gallade, debuting in Mega Raids (can be Shiny) November 16th – November 30th: Mega Kangaskhan (can be Shiny)

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

