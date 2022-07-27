Tonight Is Dialga Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: July 2022

Dialga Raid Hour is happening tonight, Wednesday, July 27th, in Pokémon GO from 6 PM – 7 PM. During this time, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring the Steel/Dragon-type Legendary from Sinnoh. Dialga will be around until next week, at which point Palkia, the Water/Dragon-type counterpart to Dialga, will take over. First, let's talk tonight.

Don't run your Daily Adventure Incense: This may seem like a no-brainer but because this is such a new item, I want to get in front of this. If you plan on playing Raid Hour and hunting for the newly release Galarian Birds on your Daily Adventure Incense, make sure not to do them at the same time. Daily Adventure Incense hunts are so quick and are best when you're keyed into every single spawn, so be sure to plan your gameplay in a way that lets you focus on both tasks separately.

Build your team beforehand: Don't scramble to pick counters in the raid lobby. Save yourself the time and let the stress go by creating a battle party ahead of time. That way, you can also situate your Pokémon with the right moves to counter Dialga. You can also use the time before Raid Hour to invest Stardust into your top counters using our Dialga Raid Guide.

Here are the Legendary and Mythical Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this August 2022:

Sunday, July 31st, 2022 at 10 AM until Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 at 10 AM: Palkia

Palkia Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 at 10 AM until Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 10 AM: Genesect (Drive TBA, Shiny-capable)

Genesect (Drive TBA, Shiny-capable) Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 10 AM until Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 at 10 AM: Zacian & Zamazenta

The Raid Hours for the month of August 2022 are:

August 3rd, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Palkia

Palkia August 10th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Genesect (Drive TBA)

Genesect (Drive TBA) August 17th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Genesect (Drive TBA)

Genesect (Drive TBA) August 24th, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zacian

Zacian August 31st, 2022 at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zamazenta