Tonight Is East Sea Shellos Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is East Sea Shellos Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, this normally-regional Pokémon will be appearing frequently in the game globally, even popping up in normally inactive spawn points. In addition, it will respond more frequently to Incense. Let's get into the details.

First up, no, East Sea Shellos is not currently Shiny in Pokémon GO. Be that as it may, this may be one of the most hotly anticipated Spotlight Hours in the history of the game. This is because, with the exception of an error during the Shellos release that made both variants available globally briefly, the East and West Sea Shellos have been locked to their regions. Now, during the Ultra Unlock 2021 Part Two: Space event, Niantic has featured them in raids. This Spotlight Hour will offer trainers the chance at a ton of free Pokémon that would've previously been a missing part of many collections.

Be sure to throw on Lucky Eggs for the event, as tonight's bonus is double catch XP in Pokémon GO. This could be a huge help to trainers who are still working on leveling up through Levels 41 – 50 which were added to the game at the end of 2020.

Niantic has announced the full details for the upcoming Spotlight Hours in the game, including two final hours that will feature species from the Galar region. These Spotlight Hours were previously kept secret but have now been revealed to include Skwovet and Wooloo:

Tuesday, August 17, 2021: West Sea Shellos will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, August 24, 2021: Skwovet will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon. Tuesday, August 31, 2021: Wooloo will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

