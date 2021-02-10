Tonight Is Latias & Latios Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Latias and Latios Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM through 7 PM tonight, Wednesday, February 10th, these Dragon/Psychic-type Legendary Pokémon will take over most gyms in the game for an hour of Tier Five raids. This is the first of just two Raid Hours scheduled during this rotation, so if you're hunting after either a good IV or Shiny Latios and Latias, now is the time to get grinding!

Our tips for Latios and Latias Raid Hour in Pokémon GO include:

Don't listen to Niantic's "Recommended" raid counters. Those prioritize defense, but you want to prioritize attack in order to take these twin dragons down within the time constraints. You want to prioritize hitting them where it hurts and exploiting their weakness rather than leaning into your defense. Going in with Dark-types, Ghost-types, Ice-types, and Dragon-types is your best bet. Your Dragon-types will take major damage, but will also deal it right back.

Take advantage of remote raiding: The days of a single-hour limited raid hour in Pokémon GO are over. Now, with remote raiding, you can coordinate with friends on social media to experience Raid Hour in different timezones. Our tip here is to, if you haven't already, explore remote raid groups on Discord, Reddit, and Facebook to take advantage of this incredible feature and drastically increase the number of raids you'll be able to do throughout raid hour and beyond, through the entire event.

Know your 100% IVs! We've all been there. Sometimes, Raid Hour is a grind and you end up rushing your catches more than you normally would. Knowing when to buckle down and concentrate on a catch comes down to knowing the CP you're looking for when hunting a Latios and Latias with perfect stats. The 100% IV Latias will have a CP of 2006 in normal weather conditions and 2507 in boosted conditions. The 100% IV Latios will have a CP of 2178 in normal weather conditions and 2723 in boosted conditions.