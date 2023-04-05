Tonight Is Lugia Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2023 Tonight is Lugia Raid Hour in Pokémon GO and you can earn an encounter with a Shiny Lugia by taking down Tier Five raids.

Tonight is Lugia Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. That means that most Gyms will feature Tier Five raids from 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, April 4th, where Trainers can battle and encounter Lugia. Lugia can be Shiny, so those who have yet to catch a Shiny Lugia will want to get out there and raid. Keep in mind, though, Lugia is quite tanky, so here are some tips to take this Psychic/Flying-type Legendary Pokémon down.

Overall top counter: Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Top Mega Pokémon to evolve: Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Chage

Top Shadow Pokémon to use: Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Avalanche Shadow Electrivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Other top counters: Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing Origin Forme Giratina with Shadow Claw and Shadow Force Therian Forme Thundurus with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt Gholdengo with Hex and Shadow Ball Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Trainers needed: Four minimum, but it'd be a good idea to come with five.

Also live is the Spring into Spring 2023 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. New release: Cutiefly will be released for the first time. It will be available to encounter in the wild, 2 KM Eggs, and Tier One raids.

Cutiefly will be released for the first time. It will be available to encounter in the wild, 2 KM Eggs, and Tier One raids. New Costumed Pokémon : We will see new Costumed Pokémon, including those who can be encountered Shiny and those who must be evolved from a Shiny. Shiny-capable encounters: Pichu with Cherry Blossoms Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms Eevee with Cherry Blossoms Must be evolved to obtain a Shiny: Raichu with Cherry Blossoms Vaporeon with Cherry Blossoms Jolteon with Cherry Blossoms Flareon with Cherry Blossoms Espeon with Cherry Blossoms Umbreon with Cherry Blossoms Leafeon with Cherry Blossoms Glaceon with Cherry Blossoms Sylveon with Cherry Blossoms

: We will see new Costumed Pokémon, including those who can be encountered Shiny and those who must be evolved from a Shiny. Wild spawns: Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms, Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Jigglypuff, Marill, Whismir, Buneary with a Flower Crown, Bunnelby, and Cutieflu. Rare spawns include Chansey with a Flower Crown and Togetic with a Flower Crown.

Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms, Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Jigglypuff, Marill, Whismir, Buneary with a Flower Crown, Bunnelby, and Cutieflu. Rare spawns include Chansey with a Flower Crown and Togetic with a Flower Crown. Field Research encounters: Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms, Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Togetic with a Flower Crown, Chansey with a Flower Crown

Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms, Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Togetic with a Flower Crown, Chansey with a Flower Crown 2 KM Eggs: Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Pichu with Cherry Blossoms, Togepi with a Flower Crown, Happiny with a Flower Crown, Azurill, Munchlax, Riolu, and Cutiefly.

Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Pichu with Cherry Blossoms, Togepi with a Flower Crown, Happiny with a Flower Crown, Azurill, Munchlax, Riolu, and Cutiefly. Raids: Tier One: Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms, Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Jigglypuff, Cutiefly Tier Three: Chansey with a Flower Crown, Togetic with a Flower Crown, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor Tier Five: Lugia Mega Raids: Mega Lopunny

Event bonus: Double Hatch Candy One-hour Lucky Eggs Half Egg Hatch distance when Eggs are placed in the incubator during the event Collection Challenge featuring XP, Stardust, Lucky Egg Happiny Hoodie as an Avatar Item in the shop

