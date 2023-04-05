Tonight Is Lugia Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2023
Tonight is Lugia Raid Hour in Pokémon GO and you can earn an encounter with a Shiny Lugia by taking down Tier Five raids.
Tonight is Lugia Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. That means that most Gyms will feature Tier Five raids from 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, April 4th, where Trainers can battle and encounter Lugia. Lugia can be Shiny, so those who have yet to catch a Shiny Lugia will want to get out there and raid. Keep in mind, though, Lugia is quite tanky, so here are some tips to take this Psychic/Flying-type Legendary Pokémon down.
- Overall top counter: Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball
- Top Mega Pokémon to evolve:
- Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball
- Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Mega Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Chage
- Top Shadow Pokémon to use:
- Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Avalanche
- Shadow Electrivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Other top counters:
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt
- Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Origin Forme Giratina with Shadow Claw and Shadow Force
- Therian Forme Thundurus with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt
- Gholdengo with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Trainers needed: Four minimum, but it'd be a good idea to come with five.
Also live is the Spring into Spring 2023 event in Pokémon GO:
- Date and time: Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.
- New release: Cutiefly will be released for the first time. It will be available to encounter in the wild, 2 KM Eggs, and Tier One raids.
- New Costumed Pokémon: We will see new Costumed Pokémon, including those who can be encountered Shiny and those who must be evolved from a Shiny.
- Shiny-capable encounters:
- Pichu with Cherry Blossoms
- Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms
- Eevee with Cherry Blossoms
- Must be evolved to obtain a Shiny:
- Raichu with Cherry Blossoms
- Vaporeon with Cherry Blossoms
- Jolteon with Cherry Blossoms
- Flareon with Cherry Blossoms
- Espeon with Cherry Blossoms
- Umbreon with Cherry Blossoms
- Leafeon with Cherry Blossoms
- Glaceon with Cherry Blossoms
- Sylveon with Cherry Blossoms
- Shiny-capable encounters:
- Wild spawns: Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms, Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Jigglypuff, Marill, Whismir, Buneary with a Flower Crown, Bunnelby, and Cutieflu. Rare spawns include Chansey with a Flower Crown and Togetic with a Flower Crown.
- Field Research encounters: Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms, Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Togetic with a Flower Crown, Chansey with a Flower Crown
- 2 KM Eggs: Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Pichu with Cherry Blossoms, Togepi with a Flower Crown, Happiny with a Flower Crown, Azurill, Munchlax, Riolu, and Cutiefly.
- Raids:
- Tier One: Pikachu with Cherry Blossoms, Eevee with Cherry Blossoms, Jigglypuff, Cutiefly
- Tier Three: Chansey with a Flower Crown, Togetic with a Flower Crown, Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor
- Tier Five: Lugia
- Mega Raids: Mega Lopunny
- Event bonus:
- Double Hatch Candy
- One-hour Lucky Eggs
- Half Egg Hatch distance when Eggs are placed in the incubator during the event
- Collection Challenge featuring XP, Stardust, Lucky Egg
- Happiny Hoodie as an Avatar Item in the shop