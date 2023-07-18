Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Hidden Gems, pokemon, rhyhorn

Tonight Is Rhyhorn Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Hidden Gems

Tonight is Rhyhorn Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO and it features a bonus of double Catch Candy to help you power up Rhyperior.

Tonight is Rhyhorn Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6–7 PM tonight, Tuesday, July 18th, this Pokémon will appear throughout the hour with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. You will need to get out there and walk in order to activate that Incense buff, though. This is the third of four Spotlight Hours of July 2023 in Pokémon GO, so we will cover what's to come this month at the end of this piece. First, though, let's get into the details for tonight.

Rhyhorn is one of the best Spotlight Hours we have gotten, even though it previously had a Community Day. Simply put, Rhyhorn's ultimate evolution of Rhyperior is a highly powerful Rock-type attacker and Ground-type attacker. It is Shiny-capable and quite easy to distinguish. The standard Rhyhorn is grey, as seen above, while the Shiny Rhyhorn is orange.

Tonight's bonus for Spotlight Hour is double Candy for catching. No items are needed to take full advantage of this bonus.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this July 2023:

Current: July 13th – July 25th: Regieleki making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids

Regieleki making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids July 25th – August 4th: Regidrago making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids

Regidrago making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids Shadow Raids every weekend starting June 10th: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of July 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 19th, 2023: Regieleki

Regieleki Wednesday, July 26th, 2023: Regidrago

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this July 2023:

Current: July 13th – July 25th: Mega Blaziken

Mega Blaziken July 25th – August 4th: Mega Tyranitar, making its Pokémon GO debut

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in July 2023:

July 22nd: Riolu Hatch Day

Riolu Hatch Day July 27th – August 2nd: Adventure Week

Adventure Week July 30th: Community Day, focus Pokémon as-of-yet unannounced

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in July 2023:

July 25th, 2023: Yungoos with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

