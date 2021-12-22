Tonight Is Shiny Kyurem Raid Hour #1 In Pokémon GO: Dec. 2021

Is it just me or does it feel like Kyurem has been here for a lot longer than a week? Maybe it's just how much of a pain it is to hit an "Excellent" on this Ice/Dragon-type Legendary, but damn! In any case, the very first Kyurem Raid Hour of December 2021 is going down tonight in Pokémon GO. This is going to be a great chance for those attempting to catch a Shiny Kyurem, as this is the Unova Legendary's first Shiny-capable Raid Hour. Tonight, from 6 PM – 7 PM, Tier Five raids will be popping at most Gyms in the game with all of them featuring Kyurem. Here are a few tips to optimize your gameplay during this Raid Hour.

Know how many Trainers it takes: Kyurem is a glassier Pokémon than Reshiram or Zekrom. This means that it is easier to take down with a smaller number of trainers. There is nothing more frustrating, though, than accepting a raid invite, observing a lobby full of four Level 40+ trainers, and seeing them all leave just as the raid begins. Kyurem can be defeated by two trainers using the top counters. If you aren't sure what your friends are bringing to the fight, three high-level trainers should be enough regardless. Don't waste your buddy's raid passes by dipping out with one second left when you could have easily taken Kyurem down!

Know your counters: Your best bet to defeat Kyurem with efficiency is to prepare a team of Pokémon in advance. The top counters to take on Kyurem in Pokémon GO are: Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash (Shadow is a huge bonus) Terrakion wit Smack Down and Sacred Sword Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch (Shadow is a huge bonus) Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch (Shadow is a huge bonus) Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch Dialga with Meta Claw and Draco Meteor Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker Zacian with Meta Claw and Play Rough Genesect (any drive) with Meta Claw and Magnet Bomb

For more, check out our complete Kyurem Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players.