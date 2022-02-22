Tonight Is Voltorb Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: February 2022

Tonight is Voltorb Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM tonight, Voltorb as originally discovered in the Kanto region will be appearing with increased frequency in the wild. It will also be responding more frequently to Incense and will even pop up in spawn points that are not normally active. This is the final Spotlight Hour of February 2022 in Pokémon GO, so let's get into the details.

Voltorb is indeed available in its Shiny form in Pokémon GO. Above, you can see the comparison between the two versions. The standard Voltorb appears in red and white, styled after a Poké Ball. The Shiny Voltorb appears in blue and white, styled after a Great Ball. This Spotlight Hour will focus only on Voltorb as discovered in the Kanto region rather than the newly released Hisuian Voltorb. However, if you're interested in catching more Hisuian Voltorb, all you have to do is wait for Spotlight Hour to be over, as it is a major feature in the ongoing Poké Ball Prep Rally event happening in Pokémon GO.

The Spotlight Hour bonus is one that you can take advantage of while Shiny hunting for Voltorb tonight, and there are no items needed to focus on the bonus. The bonus is double Catch Candy, which can be enjoyed by simply catching Pokémon.

Details have not yet been published regarding the next set of Spotlight Hours coming to Pokémon GO for March 2022. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for news regarding March 2022 events, raids, and Spotlight Hours coming to the game, as that information is expected to be released this week. Until then, we can look forward to and prepare for this weekend's Pokémon GO Tour: Johto which is taking place this Saturday as a global, ticketed mobile event focusing on Generation Two.