Tonight Is Xerneas Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: October 2022

Tonight, Wednesday, October 12th, is Xerneas Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM–7 PM, most Gyms in the game will pop Tier Five raids featuring this majestic Fairy-type Legendary Pokémon from Kalos. This is the first time that Xerneas will be available to encounter in its Shiny form during Raid Hour in Pokémon GO, so this will likely be one of the more popular recent Raid Hours. Let's get into some tips for tonight's Xerneas Raid Hour.

Go in with prepared teams: You don't want to use the recommended Pokémon that Niantic will offer, which don't always work best. You want to prioritize attack over defense for raids in order to take Tier Five bosses down most efficiently in Pokémon GO. Check out our Raid Guide for Xerneas here. As a short tip, here are the best Shadow, Mega, and standard Pokémon to use: Best Pokémon to Mega Evolve: Mega Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb, Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb, Mega Scizor with Bullet Punch and Iron Head, and Mega Aggron with Iron Tail and Heavy Slam. Best Shadow Pokémon to use: Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash, Shadow Schizor with Bullet Punch and Iron Head, and Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike. Standard Pokémon to use: Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash, Nihilego with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb, Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head, and Genesect with Metal Claw and Iron Bomb.

You don't want to use the recommended Pokémon that Niantic will offer, which don't always work best. You want to prioritize attack over defense for raids in order to take Tier Five bosses down most efficiently in Pokémon GO. Check out our Raid Guide for Xerneas here. As a short tip, here are the best Shadow, Mega, and standard Pokémon to use: Power up your counters: If you have enough trainers in the lobby, you can certainly attempt to get through raids without investing Stardust into your Pokémon. However, the better bet is to use your hard-earned Stardust to better your Pokémon and strengthen yourself as a Trainer. Also, ensure that they have the correct moveset.

Best of luck raiding Xerneas tonight, fellow Pokémon GO players.