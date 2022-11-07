Tournament-Official Stores Can Now Sell Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest

Starting today, tournament-official game stores can now sell Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest products. That includes booster boxes, booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more. This set focuses on Alolan Vulpix and Lugia and continues 2022's trend of including a Trainer Gallery of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes as a subset. This is the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era, with the Pokémon TCG planning to release a special, non-Sword & Shield-branded set in January 2023 as a unique victory lap before launching into Scarlet & Violet-branded sets. Let's take a look at this.

This is how the Pokémon TCG describes Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest:

An ominous rumble echoes in the distance, and Lugia VSTAR emerges from the ocean's dark depths to answer its call! Explore uncharted territory with adventurous expedition companions including Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, Serperior VSTAR, Unown VSTAR, and Mawile VSTAR. Meanwhile, a legendary battle awaits as Regieleki VMAX and Regidrago VSTAR awaken from slumber. Discover powerful partnerships in the Trainer Gallery, and set a course for adventure with the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Silver Tempest expansion! Over 190 cards 3 brand-new Radiant Pokémon 6 awesome Pokémon VSTAR 15 powerful Pokémon V and 1 enormous Pokémon VMAX 30 cards with special art in the Trainer Gallery subset More than 15 Trainer cards

This set includes a Lugia V Alternate Art card that will likely be the set's ultimate chase card. While we won't know the value of these cards until all is said and done, I can see this being the top chase card of 2022. Lugia is quite a popular Pokémon, and the hype for the card has been rather intense. With Alolan Vulpix not receiving an Alternate Art card, I don't see anything standing in Lugia V Alternate Art's way as the chase card.

Don't forget to catch Bleeding Cool's Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest booster box and Elite Trainer Box openings.