Treyarch Releases Statement About Being An Inclusive Work Environment

Treyarch, who is currently one of Call Of Duty's developer studios, issued a special statement this week about being an inclusive workspace. Treyarch works closely with Activision Blizzard, who are the publishers for the series, who have spent the better part of 2021 embroiled with lawsuits and accusations of creating a poor office culture with sexual misconduct throughout multiple levels of the company. This includes firing 20 employees back in October, and recent allegations about the company's CEO having knowledge about it the entire time. It has become such a mess that almost every week on social media, there seems to be a new statement from the ABK Workers Alliance about what new thing the company has done to its employees either in the past or in the present.

Before heading off for the holidays, Treyarch decided to issue a special statement on their own Twitter feed. While it was posted on the company's main feed, it was later revealed by Associate Producer Miranda Due that the women of the company were responsible for the statement and its wording, to assure people that the company is an inclusive work environment and will not stand for harassment of any kind.

"The women of Treyarch organized to write the statement and have it published. We are the ones that have been impacted the most by what has happened, and we are fighting for a better future. Change has to happen from within and we are doing our best and need support not this."

It's interesting, and a little disappointing, that one of Activision Blizzard's studios came forward with a statement like this one, while the main company has been issuing press releases and statements on legal matters in which they come off more self-defensive than proactive against this kind of culture. Good on Treyarch for taking a bigger step forward than its parent company.