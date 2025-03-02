Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Transcenders Media, Truer Than You

Truer Than You Receives Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

Truer Than You has a free demo out now on Steam Next Fest, as you experience being an actor cast to play roles for people in real life

Play as Rin, a nonbinary 26-year-old navigating secret missions and thrilling real-life acting twists.

Explore branching dialogue with over 1,000 choices that shape Truer Than You's dynamic narrative.

Embrace a vivid world in Truer Than You where acting meets authenticity and challenges societal norms.

Indie game developer and publisher Transcenders Media dropped a new demo for their upcoming game, Truer Than You, this week on Steam. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a highly stylized title in which you play Rin, who is working for a secretive company that specializes in renting out actors for real-life situations. But when things get a little too real, you'll be faced with having to stick to the script or go full improv about what's taking place. Like a lot of games this past week, the demo is for Steam Next Fest, which you can play through March 3. Before that, you can read more about the game here.

Truer Than You

While Rin, a non-binary 26-year-old, settles into their new job, they are free to make their own decisions about how they approach clients, with only a few rules to guide them and strict instructions not to expose themselves as an actor. From pretending to be someone's date at a dinner party to filming anonymous videos for an activist group, Rin finds themselves dragged into a sequence of unusual events and meeting a series of fascinating characters with their own unique backstories.

But when the people you meet think you are someone else entirely, how do you know what's real and what isn't? Can you truly outrun your past by pretending to be someone else? As Rin, you'll be able to guide the story as you see fit by using Truer than You's intelligent, flowing dialogue system, enabling you to decide when to speak and when to stay silent. From the beginning of the game, an emphasis on not having to immediately react, taking your time, and making your own decisions takes centre stage.

Unafraid to embrace difficult topics, Truer than You explores relationships and dilemmas on topics such as authenticity, society, and climate change.

A vibrant visual style accompanies a strong cast of appealing characters to meet as you progress.

There are several queer-friendly characters to meet and relationships to explore.

Over 1,000 dialogue choices that lead to multiple endings.

The game's unique flowing dialogue choice system allows players to steer conversations as they wish to or simply sit back and watch the interaction unfold without speaking.

