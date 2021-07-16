Ubisoft Pushes Back Riders Republic & Rainbow Six Extraction

Ubisoft dropped two surprise announcements today as they are pushing both Riders Republic and Rainbow Six Extractions. The shorthand to both statements is that we'll be getting Riders Republic in October instead of September, while Rainbow Six Extractions is being put back all the way to January 2022. Here's are both the statements from the company.

Our ambition with Rainbow Six Extraction is to deliver a full-fledged AAA experience that changes the way you play and think about cooperative games. With unique features like Missing In Action or The Sprawl, every mission is set to be a tense and challenging experience in which you'll lead the elite operators of Rainbow Six in a fight against a lethal and evolving alien threat. We are embracing the opportunity to take additional time to bring this vision to life in the way it deserves in January 2022. We are confident this will ensure Rainbow Six Extraction is the immersive, cooperative, and thrilling experience we set out to create, and the one you aspire to play. We can't wait for you all to hit the Republic in our upcoming beta! This will be the first time you get to go hands-on in this massive multiplayer playground and we are looking forward to hearing what you think. To ensure we can deliver the best game for all players, we've made the tough decision to delay our release date from September 2 to October 28. This will give us more time to fine tune the experience and give you another chance to jump in before launch and provide feedback.

The statements are brief and don't really go into detail as to specifically why they're getting pushed, but it's pretty clear it was more of a development choice to improve something in both games rather than rush them out as-is. Here's hoping both teams behind each game manage to get in what they want over the next few months.