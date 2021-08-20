Ultra Unlock Part Three Week One: Sword Begins In Pokémon GO

The Ultra Unlock Part Three Week One: Sword event begins today in Pokémon GO. Take a look below to see what features will be available for the full Part Three event as well as which will be limited to this week.

The current raids will be limited to Week One: Sword in Pokémon GO, with plans to switch from a Zacian-centered raid rotation to a Zamazenta-centered raid rotation when Week Two: Shield begins. Here are the full raid details for Week One: Sword posted over at the official Pokémon GO blog:

The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids from Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Farfetch'd, Unown U, and Galarian Zigzagoon will be appearing in one-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Galarian Farfetch'd or a Shiny Unown U! Galarian Weezing, Lapras, and Falinks will be appearing in three-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Galarian Weezing! Zacian in its Hero of Many Battles form will be appearing in five-star raids.

There will be a Raid Hour featuring Zacian this coming Wednesday as well.

Mega Beedrill will be appearing in Mega Raids.

This notably includes new species and Shinies, which you can learn about below in the information for the full Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword & Shield event.

Date + Time Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time Skwovet and Wooloo will be appearing more frequently in the wild! You can also look forward to finding Galarian Darumaka, Trubbish, and more! If you're lucky, you might encounter Falinks!

Skwovet, Wooloo, and Falinks are all brand-new species from the Galar region appearing today in Pokémon GO for the very first time. Not listed here is, though, is that both Skwovet and Wooloo will be the subject of the next two Tuesday Spotlight Hours respectively.

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: Galarian Meowth, Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Farfetch'd, Galarian Zigzagoon, Galarian Darumaka, and Galarian Stunfisk. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Galarian Meowth, Shiny Galarian Farfetch'd, Shiny Galarian Weezing, or Shiny Galarian Stunfisk!

This is far and away the best set of Eggs we've had all Ultra Unlock 2021. I remember back in 2019 when this event was called Ultra Bonus, and I was walking to my Egg capacity every day in attempt to get a Shiny regional Pokémon. I ended up hatching every possible Egg I could during the event and ended up with a Shiny Mr. Mime. Those are some good times right there. Some damn good times!

Complete event-exclusive Timed Research for a chance to encounter Pokémon first discovered in the Galar region!

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a breakdown of the tasks and rewards available from this event's Timed Research.

Get themed Field Research tasks from PokéStops. If you complete Field Research, you may encounter Skwovet, Wooloo, or Falinks.

Best of luck out there, fellow Pokémon trainers!