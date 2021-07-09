Vagrus: The Riven Realms Receives New Combat Update

Lost Pilgrims Studio announced a new update has been added to Vagrus: The Riven Realms as players will be getting an improved combat system. The shorthand version tot his update is that players weren't necessarily getting all they could out of the game with the combat system designed as it was. So the devs decided to add a little something new in the mix with the Target Acquired update, which is supposed to enhance certain aspects and make it a much more enjoyable experience for everyone. Keep in mind that the game is still sitting in Early Access on Steam, so the fact that its an update will not improve the game overall, just helps bring it closer to a proper release. You can check out more about this update in the latest trailer below.

With a core focus on epic story-telling, lore, and challenging gameplay befitting its post-apocalyptic fantasy setting, players will need to trade, explore perilous locations, adapt their ambitions and make important moral choices in a seemingly amoral world. The Target Acquired update for Vagrus: The Riven Realms brings long anticipated improvements to its strategic turn-based combat, including a number of new options to configure attack preferences. The update also includes refinements to Vagrus' unique Appeasement system. Whether you prepare your comitatus with militaristic might, or choose to rely heavily on trade, the 'Target Acquired' update offers you more ways to appease your enemies, without instantly reaching for cold steel. Exploring the game world to discover and obtain these valuable charms and tools has become even more viable, opening up greater tactical opportunities when faced with challenging combat encounters. With the update now live, existing players can continue their journey to conquer the wastes.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Vagrus – The Riven Realms | Teaser (https://youtu.be/nXHesy5Ec20)