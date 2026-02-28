Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Laps Games, Valorborn

Valorborn Has Announced Its Early Access Release Date

The developers behind Valorborn have confirmed the game will be released into Early Access, as the game arrives on Steam in mid-April

Article Summary Valorborn launches in Early Access on Steam April 15, 2026, offering a massive open-world RPG adventure.

Shape unique party members with deep character customization, skills, and branching storylines.

Explore fully interactive environments, from villages to dungeons, packed with secrets and danger.

Build, craft, and create your own story with a dynamic world and flexible gameplay systems.

Indie game developer and publisher Laps Games has confirmed the official Early Access release date for their open-ended RPG, Valorborn. The team released a new trailer this past week, confirming the game will drop onto Steam on April 15, 2026. This, of course, will not be a complete build, as they continue to work on the game and make their way towards a full release. Enjoy the trailer above!

Valorborn

Step into a vast, open-world medieval fantasy full of endless adventures and hidden dangers. Explore lands ranging from humble villages to mighty kingdoms. Encounter figures like wandering merchants, noble knights, and savage cannibals. Contend with powerful forces like towering mountain trolls, restless skeletal warriors seeking vengeance. Every corner of the world offers new mysteries waiting to be discovered. Every building and every cave is more than set dressing; each one can be entered, explored from cellar to spire, and scoured for hidden lore and glittering loot.

Characters: Create the heroes of your journey. Customize each member of your party's appearance, hairstyle, physique, and background story to make your mark on the world. Gain experience through every action and unlock powerful new skills. Become an unstoppable warrior wielding brutal weapons or lurk unseen in the shadows as a lethal assassin striking swiftly and silently.

