Vi From League Of Legends & Arcane Arrives In Fortnite

The latest character addition to Fortnite comes from Riot Games as Vi from both Arcane and League Of Legends makes their way to the game. The team originally worked with Riot to bring over Jinx a short time ago to become part of the ever-growing roster of IPs you can purchase in their shop, and it didn't take long to figure out we'd eventually see Vi, complete with the hammer and a few other tricks in items and collectibles you can purchase. Those looking to get their hands on Arcane Vi will be about able to do so tonight at 7pm ET! Along with Vi, those who missed Jinx will get a second shot at her as that content will also be made live again tonight for a short time. We have more info on both below.

The Arcane Vi Outfit will be in the Fortnite Item Shop alongside more new items of the Arcane: League of Legends Set. Put on the bunny Memories of Zaun Back Bling (sold with the Outfit) as a memento of how far Vi has come, equip Vi's weapon of choice while her gauntlets are being repaired: the Piltover Warden Hammer Pickaxe, and show off why Vi's called the Piltover enforcer with the Punching Practice Emote. Players will have the option to purchase the Outfit (+ Back Bling), Pickaxe, and Emote in the Arcane Vi Bundle, which additionally includes the Piltover's Finest Loading Screen.

Arcane Jinx and Jinx-themed accessories will be returning to the Shop at the same time Acane Vi debuts in the Shop. In addition to the Arcane Jinx Outfit, have some fun with the Jinx's Dream Monkey Back Bling, pick up the Pow Pow Crusher Pickaxe, and pretend Piltover's your playground with the Playground (Instrumental) Lobby Track (from the Arcane Original Soundtrack).