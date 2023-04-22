Victreebel Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Sustainability 2023 Use our Victreebel Raid Guide in Pokémon GO to take on this Grass/Poison-type during the Sustainability Week 2023 event.

The current Sustainability Week 2023 event in Pokémon GO has brought a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is Tapu Bulu in Tier Five Raids with a Shiny release as well as the return of Mega Slowbro to Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Victreebel in Tier Three Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Victreebel Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Victreebel counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mega Gardevoir: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Sky Attack

Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Victreebel with efficiency.

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Moltres: Fire Spin, Sky Attack

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Brave Bird

Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Apex Purified Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Victreebel can be defeated by solo trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Victreebel cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to obtain a Shiny Victreebel, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Bellsprout all the way up.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!