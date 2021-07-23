Super UFO Fighter Will Release A Limited-Time Demo

Some cool news from indie developer VV-LABO as they have made a playable demo of Super UFO Fighter for you to try out. Normally this kind of thing happens on special occasions, but it appears the team along with indie publisher Phoenix would like you to try out the game a little before they eventually release it. Starting today and running all the way to July 31st, you can download a free demo with some early content that you can experience in this sports battler. The game doesn't have a proper release date beyond the idea that it's going to be out sometime in 2021. So at the very least, you get to experiment with a game that may or may not be out in a few months. You can check out a trailer for it here to see what you'll be experimenting with.

Super UFO Fighter is a 1 vs. 1 sports battle game featuring cute UFO characters. The controls are simple: just movement and two actions. Smash the falling Capsules and try to find the Target! Once you find the Target, use your Shwoop Beam to pull it up! Earn points by getting the Target into your Goal area! When it comes to stealing Targets, anything goes! Snatch, throw, and even punch your way to victory! Use each stage's gimmick to score goals faster than your opponent! Go go, Super UFO Fighter! Unique characters and fun-filled stages!

Each battle is a strategic matchup between characters with special skills!

Physics-based item movement and varied stage gimmicks are guaranteed to cause chaos!

Online play available with quick matches, battles with friends, and more!

We've even got a Story Mode!

Vibrant visuals and terrific tunes keep the vibes riding high!

Copious Capsules stuffed with over 100 unique items!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: " SUPER UFO FIGHTER" DreamHack Trailer/How to play (https://youtu.be/tP1vqhJwTAE)