Volley Pals Confirms Two Launch Dates For PC & Consoles Volley Pals will be coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox throughout the Spring, as the game has a couple of different release dates.

Indie developer and publisher NAISU confirmed their release dates for Volley Pals, as it has two different dates for PC and consoles. The team confirmed that they would be releasing the game for Early Access on Steam on March 9th, then an appearance on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on March 10th, and eventually on Nintendo Switch on April 6th. No mention of a PlayStation version of the game, which, if they are planning one, they've made no hint toward. We got more on the game and the latest trailer below for you to enjoy.

"Volley Pals is an adrenaline-packed modern-style arcade volleyball game with different mechanics in each of its levels. We designed it as a local multiplayer party game that supports up to 4 people. Volley Pals is exactly the game you're looking for if you want to be on the edge of your seat with friends, family, or anyone you can spend some super-fun time with. Simplified arcade volleyball, where you hit the ball and pass it to your opponent's field. However, in Volley Pals, you can also do many other interesting things, which may not be welcomed in classic volleyball. Including but not limited to: invading your opponent's area, using your opponent's service before they do, increasing the height of the net, playing rock/paper/scissors, and various other things."

"Playing options range from 1v1 or 1v2 to 2v2, with any number being AI or real players, so playing volleyball never gets boring! On top of that, with each level the gameplay gets crazier as a different mechanic is introduced, and it's up to you to master it and play it to your advantage. All levels are designed with a unique theme that gets you excited for what is coming next! Enjoy every second with original and cute 2D-style characters to choose from, each with likable characteristics, topped off with beautiful music to get you immersed. You can even customize your own level to fit your tastes perfectly, a wonderful addition to the already delightful levels!"