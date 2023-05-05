VR Puzzle Shooter We Are One Launches This June VR platforms will be getting a new puzzle shooter next month as We Are One is set to be released early in June.

Fast Travel Games and developer Flat Head Studio revealed this week that their new VR title We Are One will be coming out in early June. The game has a pretty cool concept behind it as you will utilize time loops to create clones of yourself, each of them with a specific task in mind. You'll use your clones to help stop ruthless machines from destroying the environment around you, which they are a part of. We got more info and the latest trailer for the game below, as it is set to be released on June 1st for Meta Quest and Steam.

"We Are One arms players with their better half – their clone! – to solve cleverly designed puzzles. Use time loops to tactfully place clones and blast through over 50 levels teeming with mechanical enemies hellbent on environmental destruction. Each action performed in a time loop is replicated by a clone in the next, challenging players to cooperate with themselves to defeat the machines."