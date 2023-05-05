VR Puzzle Shooter We Are One Launches This June
VR platforms will be getting a new puzzle shooter next month as We Are One is set to be released early in June.
Fast Travel Games and developer Flat Head Studio revealed this week that their new VR title We Are One will be coming out in early June. The game has a pretty cool concept behind it as you will utilize time loops to create clones of yourself, each of them with a specific task in mind. You'll use your clones to help stop ruthless machines from destroying the environment around you, which they are a part of. We got more info and the latest trailer for the game below, as it is set to be released on June 1st for Meta Quest and Steam.
"We Are One arms players with their better half – their clone! – to solve cleverly designed puzzles. Use time loops to tactfully place clones and blast through over 50 levels teeming with mechanical enemies hellbent on environmental destruction. Each action performed in a time loop is replicated by a clone in the next, challenging players to cooperate with themselves to defeat the machines."
- Me, Myself, and I: If you want something done right, do it yourself! Every action you perform in a time loop is precisely replicated by a clone of you in the next loop. You must cleverly plan ahead and cooperate with your clones across time loops in over 50 action-packed levels.
- Fight The Machine: Be one with Mother Nature, and fight back against destructive robots hellbent on destroying the planet. Experience various levels with new twists and challenges for you and your clones to overcome, with online leaderboards to climb for the most competitive players!
- Stylistic Artstyle: We Are One features a distinctive comic-like art style and a vibrant watercolor-inspired palette bringing the fearsome machines and idyllic natural elements to life in full VR.
- Comfortable VR Experience: Easy to pick up but challenging to master, We Are One is designed to be enjoyed by VR beginners and seasoned players alike.There is no artificial locomotion, and the only movement present in the game is through occasional teleportation.