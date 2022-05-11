Warframe Adds Zephyr & Chroma Into The Prime Vault For A Short Time

Digital Extremes revealed that they've returned a couple of items to Warframe as Zephyr and Chroma have been added to the Prime Vault. If you're not aware of how the system works, the Prime Vault is an extension of Warframe's Prime Access program, where you can snag old Warframes for a limited time. There are two ways of doing this, the first is the straight-up purchasing option as they are available as a bundle with discounted Platinum. Right now you can unlock Zephyr Prime and Chroma Prime if you choose to spend. However, you can also earn them for free by unlocking Void Relics in the game, but you're running against the clock to make it happen since this is a limited-time offer. We have the rundown of what's available below.

Zephyr Prime debuted in 2018 featuring higher armor, energy capacity, and sprint speed. In 2021, Zephyr benefited from a rework of gameplay Abilities significantly boosting their damage output and crowd control capabilities. The Zephyr Warframe can be researched through the Tenno Lab in a Dojo and then crafted or purchased from the Warframe Market with Platinum. Zephyr Prime can now be purchased through Prime Vault or unlocked through Void Relics. Chroma was originally released in 2015, with Chroma Prime making their debut in Warframe in 2018. Chroma's Element Cycling Passive Ability lets players choose their desired elemental damage type by selecting different colors to better exploit enemy weaknesses. Chroma's main Blueprint can be acquired by completing The New Strange Quest or purchased from the Warframe Market with Platinum. Chroma Prime can now be purchased through Prime Vault for a limited-time only or unlocked with Void Relics. Prime Vault – Zephyr & Chroma Dual Pack 1200 Platinum

Zephyr & Chroma Prime Warframes

Tiberon Prime

Kronen Prime

Rubico Prime

Gram Prime

Impetus Prime Syandana

Commodore Prime Suit

Imugi Prime Armor

Tibor Prime Armor

Tibor Prime Gene-Masking Kit

Zephyr & Chroma Prime Glyphs

BONUS: Kavat Incubator Segment and Kavat Starter Kit Prime Vault – Zephyr Prime Pack 400 Platinum

Zephyr Prime Warframe

Tiberon Prime

Kronen Prime

Commodore Prime Suit

Tibor Prime Armor

Tibor Prime Gene-Masking Kit

Zephyr Prime Glyphs

BONUS: Kavat Incubator Segment and Kavat Starter Kit Prime Vault – Chroma Prime Pack 400 Platinum

Chroma Prime Warframe

Rubico Prime

Gram Prime

Impetus Prime Syandana

Imugi Prime Armor

Chroma Prime Glyphs Prime Vault – Zephyr Prime Accessories Pack 200 Platinum

Commodore Prime Suit

Tibor Prime Armor

Tibor Prime Gene-Masking Kit

BONUS: Kavat Incubator Segment and Kavat Starter Kit Prime Vault – Chroma Prime Accessories Pack 200 Platinum

Impetus Prime Syandana

Imugi Prime Armor