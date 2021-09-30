Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus Will Be Arriving Sometime In 2022

Snowprint Studios and Games Workshop revealed that they will be releasing Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus sometime in 2022. Developed by the same time that created tactical titles like Rivengard and Legend of Solgard, they will be making this new title in the same genre fit for the 41st Millenium. At the moment, the team was only able to give a brief first look at the game in the trailer you see below, as they're heavy in the process of developing it for iOs and Android. But they are inviting fans to sign up for updates as they will slowly be giving out more info until we finally get a release date. In the meantime, here's some added notes from the team and a quote about its development from today's announcement.

At the heart of Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus lies a richly detailed tactical game, played out as intense fast-paced skirmishes in PVE campaigns and tightly competitive PVP battles, as well as massively collaborative guild boss fights. With a deep and ever-expanding story penned by renowned Warhammer writer Matt Forbeck, Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus will tell stories across factions, as players build and customize their armies with epic and legendary units from the Ultramarines, Necrons, Adepta Sororitas, Black Legion, and many more to be revealed. Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus has something for every type of player.

"There are so many things we're excited to show off in Tacticus," said Wilhelm Osterberg, game director at Snowprint Studios. "Over the coming weeks and months, we'll be revealing more and more details about the gameplay, the factions, the characters you'll be able to collect, the story, the campaign, the PVP battles – all of it. We want to bring the thrill of the tabletop experience to your handheld devices, and we can't wait for you all to play it with us. But for now, we hope you're getting as excited as we are about what we think will be the seminal tactical experience in mobile gaming."