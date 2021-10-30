Warhammer 40K: Lost Crusade To Feature The Emperor's Champion

Nuverse revealed something awesome this week for Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade as we're getting the Emperor's Champion. If you're not familiar with the myth and the legend, the Emporer's Champion is considered to be a living miracle as they are one of the most powerful warriors of the Imperium. They are, by all accounts, the baddest warrior walking the planet as they have been anointed by the Chaplains of the Black Templar Chapter after having received visions from the God-Emperor. This will be the first time any Warhammer game the character will be prominently featured, as it is now available to players in the PvE mode. To celebrate their addition to the game, Nuverse is giving to all players some Scripture of Wrath fragments for free. All you need to do is redeem the codes BLKTMPLR1009 and BLKTMPLR1029 to get them, and exchange them for hero fragments that you can use to unlock the Emperor's Champion on iOS and Android.

After the fall of the planet Cadia, a massive warp rift tore reality dividing the Imperium of Man in half like an angry scar. The Primarch Roboute Guilliman, recently reawakened after a slumber of millennia, rallied the remaining forces of the Imperium in the Indomitus Crusade to stabilize the Imperium and reclaim back the regions lost to Chaos and Xenos forces. At the beginning of the game, a surprise attack upon your ship forces you to jump to the Warp – a necessary move that, on the other hand, separated your ship from the Indomitus Crusade. When you reappeared in real space, you were stranded in the Imperium Nihilus: the region behind the Great Rift, isolated from the rest of the Imperium without the light of the Astronomican to help you navigate the Warp. But your duty does not end here: as a Primaris Space Marines commander, you can still serve the Emperor waging war against his enemies in the Imperium Nihilus.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade – Reveal Trailer (https://youtu.be/LhYF_rir-Lk)