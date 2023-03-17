Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Tower Of Treachery Due Out On March 28th Fatshark has given a proper release date to Tower Of Treachery, the next free DLC for Warhammer: Vermintide 2, due out in two weeks.

Fatshark has confirmed that Warhammer: Vermintide 2 will be getting another new free DLC as Tower Of Treachery will be released on March 28th. This DLC will bring about a brand new mission, which has been designed to complement the game's previous content update, a Treacherous Adventure. This will complete the two-adventure map set for the game, which will add 13 new in-game challenges that will truly put your skills to the test and force you to forge ahead in the middle of immense adversity. It's pretty cool to see the team continue to provide content five years after the initial launch of the title. We have more info and a trailer, as well as a quote from the team on the new content.

"On the heels of its 5th anniversary, Fatshark is proud to announce Tower of Treachery, the follow-up to Trail of Treachery, in which the Ubersreik 5 set out to investigate strange happenings in a neighboring town. Now, it's time to face off with the necromancer, Sofia Fuegonasus, to stop her reign of terror. This may very well be the deadliest foe our heroes have encountered yet, and getting to her will be a tough challenge – especially for those who dare to attempt the long climb to the top on higher difficulties. Tower of Treachery is free for all Vermintide 2 owners. It adds a new mission to the game's previous content update, a Treacherous Adventure, completing the two-adventure map set for Warhammer: Vermintide 2, adding 13 new in-game challenges for players to put their skills to the test."

"After releasing the first part of the adventure with Trail of Treachery, we're super intrigued to see the players' reaction to this second and final installment. A lot of work and passion has gone into creating this new villain, Sofia — hopefully, our players will like her as much as we do," said Sacha Karsenty, Producer on Vermintide 2.