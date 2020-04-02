"Wasteland 3" Has Officially Been Delayed To Fall 2020

The upcoming apocalyptic RPG Wasteland 3 has officially been postponed, according to an official statement from studio head Brian Fargo. Fargo took to Twitter with comments on the studio's shift to work from home procedures, confirming that the reality is that with the "new logistical challenges" the team is facing, the game's release is going to be impacted.

"We're in a great position with both Microsoft and Deep Silver supporting our desire to ensure the game launches in the best possible circumstances, and to add a few extra months to ensure this is a stellar product on day one. With that, Wasteland 3's new release date is August 28, 2020."

We have an important update on Wasteland 3's release date. pic.twitter.com/hiX1CygcUk — Wasteland ☢️ (@Wasteland) March 31, 2020

Fargo explained that the team would, of course, be "pouring their hearts' into the game, seeking nothing less than an "amazing launch" for a product the entire team really does believe in.

"We appreciate everyone's excitement and continued support as we put a few more months into ensuring that on launch day Wasteland 3 is the experience you've been waiting for."

Wasteland 3, for the uninitiated, is an RPG that features turn-based combat that unfolds via isometric perspective. It's the third game in the main series, and it's set to hit all platforms except for Nintendo Switch. It was originally announced in September 2016, and it's been in development by way of the Unity game engine.

While this delay is a bit frustrating for anyone looking forward to getting their hands on another meaty RPG, at least there's plenty of other games out there to tide you over until then. Final Fantasy VII Remake is right around the corner with an April 10th release date, after all, and we had a veritable torrent of great games in March and April. Maybe, in the end, it's a good idea that the delay happened to help out our burgeoning backlogs.