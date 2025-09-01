Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Carry Castle, Midnight Horde

Watch Midnight Horde's New Trailer Before Trying The Demo

Check out the latest trailer for the high-mobility auto shooter game Midnight Horde, as you can play a free demo right now on Steam

Article Summary Watch Midnight Horde's new trailer and download the free demo now available on Steam.

Experience gothic roguelite action with parkour movement and auto shooter gameplay.

Upgrade and fortify your castle to unlock new classes, abilities, and powerful perks.

Face relentless enemies in a dark, handcrafted world inspired by gothic horror.

Indie game developer and publisher Carry Castle dropped a new trailer for Midnight Horde, along with a free demo for you to play. This is a gothic horror action roguelite that goes into hyperspeed with auto shooter mechanics, as you play a lone hero in a medieval European city set in the early 1900s, vanquishing evil from the face of the planet by any means necessary. With the trailer comes a free demo, showcasing a small section of the game to prepare you for the insanity to come. Enjoy the trailer above as the game tenatively is looking at a 2026 release.

Midnight Horde

In Midnight Horde, players must dodge, climb, and weave through swarms of twisted creatures as they soar across the walls of gothic ruins. Between runs, survivors return to their castle, a growing bastion where choices in upgrades and fortifications shape each new attempt. Prepare for a whole new bullet hell experience where movement is just as important as any sword or spell. Midnight Horde reimagines bullet hell with dynamic, gravity-defying parkour, letting you dart through waves of enemies. Utilize mechanics like dashing, wall-climbing, and rooftop-jumping to maneuver through overwhelming odds.

Take on quests to uncover and unlock powerful new classes and abilities. Complete quests that span across multiple playthroughs, rewarding you with new ways to approach the game's challenges. Find the class that best suits your tactics and watch as your arsenal grows with new powers and skills. In Midnight Horde, victory isn't achieved through skill alone; strategy plays a pivotal role. Discover and construct unique buildings throughout the city, each offering powerful perks, defenses, and even synergies that can turn the tide in your favor. Every map can be fortified and improved upon, with upgrades that strengthen your hold against the Midnight Horde. Use these to adapt each run to your playstyle, maximizing your defenses and building your way toward triumph in the endless night.

Parkour System : Dash, climb, and outwit the swarms across haunted rooftops while delivering mayhem to the waves of monstrosities.

: Dash, climb, and outwit the swarms across haunted rooftops while delivering mayhem to the waves of monstrosities. Castle Building : Strengthen your fortress between runs, unlocking upgrades and defences to tip the balance.

: Strengthen your fortress between runs, unlocking upgrades and defences to tip the balance. Roguelite Progression : Each night is different: experiment with builds, explore, and adapt to survive.

: Each night is different: experiment with builds, explore, and adapt to survive. Gothic Atmosphere: A dark, hand-crafted world inspired by classic gothic scenes, dripping with atmosphere.

