What Do All The Evolution Items Do In Pokémon GO?

During the current Charge Up event in Pokémon GO, evolution items are dropping more from gifts. Let's take a look at what each of these items can do in-game so that you can see which Pokémon species need which items to evolve.

The full list of what evolutionary items in Pokémon GO currently do as of this writing includes:

Dragon Scale: Evolves Seadra into Kingdra.

King's Rock: Evolves Poliwhirl into Politoed Evolves Slowpoke into Slowking

Metal Coat: Evolves Onix into Steelix Evolves Scyther into Scizor

Sinnoh Stone: Evolves Lickitung to Lickilicky Evolves Rhydon to Rhyperior Evolves Tangela to Tangrowth Evolves Electabuzz to Electivire Evolves Magmar to Magmortar Evolves Porygon2 to Porygon-Z Evolves Togetic to Togekiss Evolves Aipom to Ambipom Evolves Yanma to Yanmega Evolves Murkrow to Honchkrow Evolves Misdreavus to Mismagius Evolves Gligar to Gliscor Evolves Sneasel to Weavile Evolves Pilowsine to Mamoswine Evolves Kirlia to Gallade Evolves Roselia to Roserade Evolves Dusclops to Dusknoir Evolves Snorunt to Froslass

Sun Stone: Evolves Gloom into Bellossom Evolves Sunkern into Sunflora Evolves Cottonee into Whimsicott Evolves Petilil into Lillgant

Up-Grade: Evolves Porygon to Porygon2

Unova Stone: Evolves Pansage to Simisage Evolves Pansear to Simisear Evolves Panpour to Simipour Evolves Munna to Musharna Evolves Minccino to Cinccino Evolves Lampent to Chandelure Evolves Elektrik to Elektross



Now, not every Unova species has been released, so we cannot conclusively say that this is the full list of Pokémon that need a Unova Stone to evolve in Pokémon GO. Species that have not yet been released include:

Zorua which evolves into Zoroark

Mienfoo which evolves into Mienshao

Druddigon (no evolution)

Larvesta which evolves into Volcarona

Keldeo (no evolution)

Meloetta (no evolution)

I think that it's a good bet that Larvesta will perhaps need a Unova Stone to evolve into Volcarona. There is no way to know this for sure, but it's always best to prepare for every eventuality, so while it does make sense to delete evolution items you don't need in Pokémon GO to keep room in your bag, it's a good bet to keep extra Unova Stones.