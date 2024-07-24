Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Imaginarylab, Whirlight - No Time To Trip

Whirlight – No Time To Trip Reveals New Free Demo

Whirlight - No Time To Trip has a brand-new free demo that will be available soon, giving players a chance to experience new content.

Article Summary New demo for Whirlight - No Time To Trip to debut at Adventure Game Fan Fair and hit Steam soon after.

Get a sneak peek of unreleased content in the new Whirlight demo, providing deeper insights into the game.

Follow Hector and Margaret on an epic journey through space and time, filled with humor and adventure.

Hand-drawn graphics and quirky storylines bring a nostalgic feel, reminiscent of classic graphic adventures.

Indie game developer and publisher Imaginarylab has released a new demo for Whirlight – No Time To Trip with new content for you to experience. The demo will actually debut over the weekend at the first-ever Adventure Game Fan Fair in Tacoma, Washington, from July 26-28, and then become available on Steam shortly thereafter. The demo will have new content not shown before so you get a better idea of what the game will have in store. With the news comes a new gameplay trailer, which you can check out here.

Whirlight – No Time To Trip

Hector is weird. His brilliance is matched only by his misfortune, and so his every creation turns out to be a failure. But just when his creative streak seems to have run out, his most amazing idea ever knocks on his door. To finish his new invention, Hector will have to explore the suggestive Verice Bay. However, right on the verge of achieving his goal, more trouble arises: what was supposed to be the solution to all his problems turns out to be a leap into the unknown. Fortunately, this leads him to meet Margaret, a strong and determined artist, and a perfect traveling companion. Together, they will embark on a series of adventures through space and time amidst bizarre characters and unlikely situations until they foil an imminent threat that looms over the entire world.

This epic journey takes place in a universe where humor, fantasy, and time travel come together with breathtaking hand-drawn graphics. The game's fun, cartoony atmosphere is reminiscent of classics like Day of the Tentacle and Sam & Max Hit the Road, immersing you in a feat of color, bizarre situations, and hilarious dialogue. A must-play experience for lovers of graphic adventures and for anyone who enjoys unique and unforgettable gaming experiences!

