Who Will Be The Next Apex Shadow Pokémon In Pokémon GO?

Earlier this year, Niantic introduced Apex Shadow Pokémon into Pokémon GO. These are identical in stats to standard Shadow Pokémon, but they have different Shadow aura as well as a stronger version of their move. These moves have + next to them. When Purified, they have a brilliant aura even more impressive than the Shadow around them and now have two + signs next to their moves, showing that the attack has become even stronger. Their sprite poses within Pokémon Storage are also different. Niantic introduced Apex Shadow Ho-Oh and Apex Shadow Lugia through Masterwork Research in Pokémon GO Tour: Johto and no such Pokémon have been released since. Let's theorize what species may end up being the next Apex Shadow Pokémon?

My thought is that we will likely see the annual Pokémon GO Tours continue to release Apex Shadows and Shiny Mythicals. If so, we will likely see Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn release Shiny Jirachi and a new (or pair/group of new) Apex Shadow Pokémon in 2023. My personal thought is that we are likely to see Apex Shadow Kyogre and Apex Shadow Groudon released for the event.

Other options from Hoenn are Latios, Latias, Rayqauza, Regice, Regirock, and Registeel. I believe that we are likely to see either a pair like Kyogre and Groudon or Latios and Latias or a trio like the Regis. Due to Rayquaza's already-overwhelming power, I'm pretty sure it won't be the next Apex Shadow.

However, I'd personally like to see fewer meta Legendaries get their Apex Shadow forms. For example, Suicune has largely had limited use. If we begin to see Apex Shadows released outside of the Tour events, perhaps we could see a release of the Johto Legendary Beasts as Apex Shadow Pokémon finally make Suicune a useful species in battle.