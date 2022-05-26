Will Pokémon TCG Cut Rainbow Rare Trainers In Scarlet & Violet?

The new Pokémon TCG set has arrived in Japan. Dark Phantasma was released on May 13th, 2022, and continues the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer, and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma features cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set also continues the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and sees more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo pattern. This set, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at more Rainbow Rare Trainers in the set.

All of the Trainer Supporters that got Full Arts in Dark Phantasma also get Rainbow Rares. Rainbow Rares have fallen somewhat out of popularity among collectors, with the clear preference being for Alternate Art and Gold Secret Rare Pokémon. When it comes to Trainers, even Full Arts which are of a lower rarity are generally seen as better pulls than the Rainbow Rare equivalents. While I personally think and have theorized here that Rainbow Rare Pokémon will be discontinued with the Scarlet & Violet era next year, I'm even more certain we'll see the last of Rainbow Rare Trainers by the end of the Sword & Shield era. I'd personally love, though, to see Alternate Art Trainers become a new card type.

