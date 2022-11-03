Wisdom Gaming To Host Minecraft Battles At The Mall Of America

Esports organization Wisdom Gaming revealed they will be hosting a series of Minecraft battles at the Mall Of America shortly. The event will be a competition happening from December 3rd-4th as players will be going head-to-head to see who can create the best holiday-themed build using only the game's assets. The event will be hosted by Jacki Jing, while the builds themselves will be judged by content creator 5up. We got more info below in case you're looking to participate or watch.

The competition will take place in the Huntington Bank Rotunda starting at 12pm CDT on December 3, 2022. Competitors will have 15 minutes to create a holiday-themed Minecraft build that will be ranked by the judges panel. Winners will receive a prize voucher that can be redeemed same-day at Wisdom Gaming Studios. Throughout the weekend, content creators Seapeekay and GuiltyMC will be doing live builds at Wisdom Gaming Studios, located on Level 4 East. Minecraft fans are encouraged to participate in Jingle Builds: Minecraft Battles by being on-site in the Huntington Bank Rotunda. For anyone not able to make it to the Mall of America, the Jingle Builds server will be opened up for builders two weeks prior to the event with the best builds being featured during the broadcast. Mall visitors will be able to watch the competition free of charge in the Huntington Bank Rotunda, with the competition being streamed on Twitch.

"We're thrilled to provide the chance to experience the infinite world and joy of Minecraft and bring some friendly competition this holiday season to guests with Wisdom's Jingle Builds: Minecraft Battles," said Jaycie Gluck, Senior Vice President at Wisdom Gaming. "Fans of Minecraft can show off their creativity and participate in a fun activation in between their holiday shopping."

"Getting to be a judge for one of my favorite games at a live event is incredibly exciting for me," said 5up, variety content creator for Minecraft, Among Us, and Valorant. "I can't wait to see the competitors' creativity shine in their builds and share Minecraft with visitors at the Mall of America."