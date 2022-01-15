World Of Warcraft Esports Reveals 15th Anniversary Plans

Blizzard Entertainment has released info this week about their upcoming plans for the 15th Anniversary of World of Warcraft Esports. The main goal for 2022 is that they are looking to expand on what makes everything about this a community, while also offering more to play for That includes several planned changes, which we have detailed from organizers below, as well as having $1.8m in prizing across all three programs. The first dates for the competition will kick off in February.

World Of Warcraft Arena World Championship

World of Warcraft launched just over 17 years ago, and the Arena World Championship has proudly offered PvP competitors around the world the chance to prove they are the best for 15 years. AWC is starting 2022 off with its first season cups beginning on March 18, with signs up for Europe and North America open now!

Similar to last year, teams across North America and Europe will compete in four separate open Cups for $10,000 in weekly prizing per region and points to advance to the AWC Circuit! The top eight point-earning teams from each region after the Cups will advance to the Circuit, a four-week round robin with a global prize pool of $320,000 (USD). Following the Circuit, the top four teams from each region will earn their spots in the Grand Finals and a shot at the $300,000 prize pool! Following the conclusion of Season 3, we'll share the schedule and details of the rest of 2022, including some new one-off events to test out ideas on further evolving competitive PvP.

Mythic Dungeon International

For MDI Season 3, we are bringing back the Groups format from Season 2. Beginning today, dungeon-running teams can register for the season Time Trials starting March 30. The top 24 teams will advance to the season Groups, where they'll race for their share of the $30,000 weekly prize pools and invites to the Global Finals. Along with the top team from China and the winner of the Season 3 Last Stand Tournament, the advancing teams will then compete for the title of Global Champions and the lion's share of a $300,000 prize pool! In 2021 we loved the introduction of The Great Push and are excited to bring it back in a bigger fashion in 2022. We will be conducting a multi-weekend mini season of The Great Push awarding a further $210,000 in prizing after the conclusion of the MDI Global Finals for Season 3. We'll share more details on more events and the leveled-up return of The Great Push later this year.

Classic Arena Tournament

WoW Esports is returning to Burning Crusade Classic with CAT for Season 3! Players across Europe and North America will form teams in this 3v3 tournament that will see the best fighters in Outland prove themselves worthy of taking home the heightened bounty of the combined $100,000 pool. Sign-ups are now open until February 9, 2022 at 9:00 am Pacific time, with registration for Europe here and for North America here.