World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands Will Now Be Released November 23rd

by Gavin Sheehan

Blizzard revealed this morning that after being delayed, they will now release World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands on November 23rd. The latest expansion was originally scheduled for release in late October, but according to the devs, they needed to delay the game to "allow more time for fine-tuning and polish based on feedback from the ongoing beta test". It was a move that frustrated a lot of people, especially in a year where there have been game delays across the board. Along with the news and a new trailer, the company revealed two more content updates to the game that will be coming this year. You can read all about them below.

We'll finally be able to enter the Shadowlands in time for Thanksgiving, courtesy of Blizzard.
The eighth World of Warcraft expansion sends players on a journey into the Shadowlands, a realm of infinite afterlives where mortal souls go to find new purpose—or suffer eternal torment at the mercy of the Jailer in his Tower of the Damned. As players explore this otherworldly frontier, they'll discover the fates of Warcraft legends, forge a bond with one of four Covenants who rule over the Shadowlands' disparate domains, and ultimately confront a threat shrouded in darkness with designs to unmake the cosmos.

World Of Warcraft: The Scourge Invade Azeroth

With the Helm of Domination torn apart and the sky over Icecrown shattered, the undead Scourge make a resurgence—and Azeroth's heroes must confront this Death-born threat before it consumes the mortal world of Azeroth. This Shadowlands pre-expansion event goes live starting November 10th.

The Gates of Castle Nathria Open

Castle Nathria, the first epic 10-boss raid of Shadowlands, will be available starting December 8th. The opening of the raid also signals the start of Shadowlands Raid, Mythic Dungeon, and PvP Season One.
https://youtu.be/yjPcJsl3COs

