Worms Armageddon Backworms Compatible Update Released

Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition is kicking it really old-school as the Backworms Compatible update is out now on consoles

Article Summary Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition gets major Backworms Compatible update on consoles.

Update adds SNES, Genesis, and GBA classic Worms titles with 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit experiences.

Unlock all game content instantly with the much-requested Boggy B cheat code, now in the Options Menu.

Enjoy enhanced visuals, documentary features, and multiplayer favorites with over 55 wild weapons.

Digital Eclipse and Team17 have revealed a new update for Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition, as the Backworms Compatible update is out now on consoles. This new update adds three classic titles from the franchise to the game from SNES, SEGA Genesis, and the Game Boy Advance. As well as as a special cheat code by popular demand. We have the full details below as the update is out now on all the console versions of the game.

Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition – Backworms Compatible

Experience the 32-Bit Worms World Party, two 16-Bit Worms Classics and a bonus Boggy B secret cheat code to bring you EVERYTHING in one place on your consoles. So, arm your holy hand-grenades, ready your sheep, and try not to fall in the water in this retro-stravaganza of invertebrate mayhem.

Worms (Super NES)

Worms (Genesis/Mega Drive)

Worms World Party (Game Boy Advance)

Addition of 'Boggy B' cheat code, which unlocks all content as per our community's requests! (Toggleable in Options Menu)

Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition is a faithful rendition of the 1999 classic with modern improvements and touches. The FREE Backworms Compatible Update brings a onslaught of more retro warfare. Enjoy 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit experiences of the classic Worms madness you know and love.

Re-live 1999 with this faithful rendition of Worms Armageddon. With all the hilarious fun and madness you know and love.

New Display features to suit modern hardware.

An interactive documentary about Worms Armageddon alongside a museum timeline charting the history of the series.

Also included is a fully playable version of the game released for Gameboy Color.

Use over 55 classically weird and wonderful weapons and tools including Earthquake, Freeze and French Sheep Strike.

Play single-player Deathmatch plus an exciting 40+ mission campaign

Over 30 custom and comedy sound banks (including stiff upper lip, Cyberworms and more).

Beloved features from the multi-player mode: Handicapping (add or deduct energy for a team), Allied Teams (team up with others to target another player), 'Worms Disease', Home Runs, and many, many more.

