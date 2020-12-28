WWE Reveals They're Launching The Superstar Gaming Series

WWE has finally revealed what grand plans they had for shutting down everyone's Twitch channels: they're doing their own. Shocking, right? Stealing the ideas from all the talent who were already doing it for well over a year, the company is launching a new show called the Superstar Gaming Series in which WWE talent will be appearing on the WWE Network in a pre-recorded show to air on both the network as well as their digital platforms (we're guessing to be aired live on YouTube and later on Hulu). As you can see from the promo below, they will air the first episode on Tuesday, December 29th, featuring multiple stars playing Among Us as well as WWE 2K Battlegrounds. As you can see in the promo art here, it will be a mix of talent and streams as it will feature Ronda Rousey, The Miz, Liv Morgan, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, Shayna Baszler, and Jessamyn Duke on the wrestling side of things with FaZe Adapt, Nick Eh 30, Lele Pons, and Wale for the guest content creators.

Obviously, we're mocking this a little bit because the company went out of its way to force their talent to shut down their gaming channels and other platforms during the Fall, which resulted in the company firing Zelina Vega over the entire issue when she refused to do it. So forgive us if we're not too thrilled over the idea that this billion-dollar company decided to force everyone to quit just so they could get in on the action themselves. The only thing that survived was Xavier Woods' channel Up Up Down Down, but only because he works directly with WWE over it. We'll see how long that lasts with Woods headed to G4 as a host part-time, even though G4 is owned by NBC Universal, the company who also owns the USA Network where WWE airs their shows. You know its only a matter of time before someone tells McMahon and he demands a change.