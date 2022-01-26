Wyrd Games Reveals New Kimon Faction Commander For The Other Side

Wyrd Games, the powerhouse tabletop wargaming and board gaming company responsible for bringing us Malifaux, Through The Breach, and The Other Side, has given their player base another advance peek at a model from the Kimon faction of The Other Side, their large-scale wargame set in the universe of Malifaux. Let's take a look!

The Takiyasha is the self-proclaimed "Oni Queen" of the realm of the Beyond, a place apart from Earthside or past the Breach. According to this article from Wyrd Games, released as part of their "Waldo's Weekly" series, Takiyasha has long ruled the Beyond, a place the company describes as "desolate". When the Amber Gate, a massive portal linking the Beyond and Earth, opened before Takiyasha, she set plans in motion to take dominion over the world on the other end of that portal.

Takiyasha's stat card puts her firmly in the "board control" camp in that she moves models around as she sees fit, and can position herself in spaces otherwise congested with non-Titan units. Her Glory side allows her to buff units friendly to her and to deal additional damage through Piercing via her Massive Tetsubo's new trigger.

The summon options on Amber Gate, Takiyasha's special Asset card, are not yet clear to us, but it is assumed that we will know about those units when the time is right for Wyrd to release them to the public knowledge pool. But the cool part about Amber Gate is the ease in which it causes Kimon units to flip to their Glory face, which is a big deal for most any unit in the game (Breachlings aside).

And of course, Wyrd Games did their fans the courtesy of sharing an image of the 3D render for Takiyasha in their article previewing her as well. Are you excited for this new faction to enter The Other Side? Let us know your thoughts and opinions of the Kimon faction in the comments below!