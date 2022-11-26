Xurkitree Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Ultra Beast Global Arrival

The end of November 2022 is all about Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GO. Nihilego is back in Tier Five raids for the rest of the month and the other Ultra Beasts that have been released so far will be featured during a special event for Thanksgiving weekend. Ultra Beasts: Arrival will begin with in-person events in the UK and Los Angeles on Saturday before it goes global on Sunday. Be sure to stay tuned to our Pokémon GO raid guides this weekend in order to take on all of the available Ultra Beasts. This guide will teach Trainers how to take down Xurkitree.

Top Xurkitree Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Xurkitree counters as such:

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Drill Run Shadow

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Ursaluna: Tackle, High Horsepower

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Xurkitree with efficiency.

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Regigigas: Ground-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Ursaluna: Tackle, High Horsepower

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Haxorus: Dragon Trail, Earthquake

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Xurkitree can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Xurkitree is not currently available to encounter in its Shiny form.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Xurkitree will have a CP of 2249 in normal weather conditions and 2812 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!