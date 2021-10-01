Yamask Is Now Live As Research Breakthrough In Pokémon GO

Starting today at 1 PM Pacific, Ditto is out as the Research Breakthrough encounter in Pokémon GO and the Ghost-type Yamask is in. Yamask is a Shiny-capable, slightly rare encounter that is available in the game in the wild every October since release. Now, players will be able to claim a Yamask encounter every seven days during October, provided that they complete daily tasks. We don't yet know yet if this Yamask feature in the Research Breakthrough box is indicative of a lower spawn rate for this Pokémon during the annual Halloween event, which is set to start halfway through October. Let's take a look at what else is happening in Pokémon GO in October 2021.

Here's a breakdown of what's happening in Pokémon GO this October, with details on the specifics of the Halloween event still not confirmed:

Tier Five raids: Douse Drive Genesect from today, October 1, 2021 at 10 AM until Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 10 AM local time. Debut appearance, no Shiny. Altered Forme Giratina from Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 10 AM until Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10 AM local time. Shiny can be encountered. Darkrai from Tuesday, Friday 22, 2021 at 10 AM until Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10 AM local time. Shiny can be encountered. Darkrai will have the exclusive attack of Sludge Bomb for the first time.

Mega raids: Mega Gengar from Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10 AM until Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Mega Absol from Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10 AM until Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10 AM local time.

Events: Secrets of the Jungle tie-in event: ​​Friday, October 1, 2021 until Sunday, October 10, 2021. Features the release of the Galarian Mythical Pokémon Zarude through Special Research as well as raids tying into the Secrets of the Jungle Pokémon movie. Niantic's Birthday: Claim a free box in the Pokémon GO shop on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Annual Halloween event: Friday, October 15, 2021, to Sunday, October 31, 2021. Details TBA.

