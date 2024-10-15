Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Magnetic Study, pokemon, yamask

Yamask Research Day & Magnetic Study Revealed for Pokémon GO

Two events that boost the Shiny rate of certain species are coming to Pokémon GO: Yamask & Galarian Yamask Research Day & Magnetic Study.

Article Summary Explore Yamask & Galarian Yamask Research Day with increased Shiny rates on October 19, 2024.

Dive into Magnetic Study event boosting Shiny rates for Magnemite, Plusle, and Minun from Oct 15-17.

Unlock exclusive Timed Research to encounter featured Shiny Pokémon and compete in daily challenges.

Enjoy special event bonuses, including XP boosts and bonus Stardust on specific days during Magnetic Study.

Ahead of the Halloween 2024 Part 1 event, Niantic has revealed two new events coming to Pokémon GO: Yamask and Galarian Yamask Research Day and the Magnetic Study event. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Magnetic Study event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, October 15, at 12:00 a.m. to Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. local time

Tuesday, October 15, at 12:00 a.m. to Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. local time Event bonuses: Increased chance to encounter Shiny Magnemite, Shiny Plusle, and Shiny Minun. Magnetic Lure Modules are more likely to attract event-themed Pokémon. Limited-time bonuses: October 15: 2× XP for catching Pokémon October 16: 50% more XP from Raid Battles October 17: 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon

Timed Research: This event will focus on Timed Research that will rotate through the event, featuring a daily spotlighted Pokémon: October 15: Encounters with the featured Pokémon of the day: Plusle (can be Shiny) 5,000 XP 2,500 Stardust October 16: Encounters with the featured Pokémon of the day: Magnemite (can be Shiny) 1 Magnetic Lure Module October 17: Encounters with the featured Pokémon of the day: Minun (can be Shiny) 5,000 XP 2,500 Stardust

This event will focus on Timed Research that will rotate through the event, featuring a daily spotlighted Pokémon: Field Research: Encounters with Magnemite, Plusle, and Minun will be available through tasks.

Here's what's happening for the Yamask and Galarian Yamask Research Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Yamask and Galarian Yamask. Both can be Shiny.

Yamask and Galarian Yamask. Both can be Shiny. Wild Spawns: Cubone, Zigzagoon, Galarian Zigzagoon, Duskull, and Shieldon. All can be Shiny.

Cubone, Zigzagoon, Galarian Zigzagoon, Duskull, and Shieldon. All can be Shiny. Event bonuses: Increased chance of encountering a Shiny Yamask or Shiny Galarian Yamask.

Paid Timed Research: Niantic writes: "For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. This Timed Research will challenge you to complete Field Research tasks to encounter more of the featured Pokémon: Yamask and Galarian Yamask. Pokémon that appear during this Timed Research will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as those that can be encountered through Field Research during the event. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins.

Niantic writes:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!