YouTuber Leonhart Opens Unreleased Pokémon TCG Shining Fates Cards

As the Pokémon Trading Card Game goes through perhaps the biggest boom since the first wave, the popularity of creators making content opening packs and showcasing cards is also soaring. Some of these creators pair with the Pokémon TCG in sponsored videos to showcase certain products. Now, Leonhart is the first creator on YouTube to showcase official cards from the upcoming Shining Fates special set ahead of its February 19, 2021 release.

In his latest video, the prolific content creator Leonhard showcased a series of cards chosen by the Pokémon TCG to promote Shining Fates. In the video, he showed off VMAX and V cards, Amazing Rares, and Shiny Pokémon from the Shiny Vault. The Morpeko VMAX here looks terrific while oddly the Morpeko V looks identical to the Morpeko V from the Sword & Shield base set.

It's awesome to see Amazing Rares, which feature Pokémon over a textured rainbow background that looks like a splash of paint, continue. Leonhart showcased the Reshiram Amazing Rare, but we know from the Japanese version of this set, titled Shiny Star V, that there will also be Amazing Rares featuring Kyogre and Yveltal. What is uncertain, though, is how these will be pulled from packs. In Vivid Voltage, the only other set to have these, Amazing Rares replaced the Reverse Holo in packs that had these coveted cards. However, Shining Fates will also have a Shiny Vault subset and, historically, those have replaced the Reverse Holo slot in other similar sets. Perhaps collectors will have a chance at either in any given pack.

The Shiny Vault will include both standard Shiny Pokémon cards like the above Dragapiult card, which is a beautiful, silvery foil showcasing the Shiny sparkles. Then, there will be Shiny V and VMAX cards as Ultra Rares, with the ultimate pull being the Shiny Charizard VMAX. Based on other recent sets, it is easy to see that the Shiny Charizard VMAX will be the set's chase card and will, upon launch, sell for hundreds of dollars due to both the desirability in general of Charizard cards, Shiny Pokémon, and the major allocation of Shining Fates. This is going to be one of the absolute most difficult sets to obtain upon release with retailers expected to receive a small percentage of what they ordered, so collectors should be prepared for a very unstable and unpredictable market regarding the pricing of these cards especially out of the gate.