BC Exclusive: Two Unreleased Tracks From Score To Horror Film Erzulie

Erzulie is a new horror film that is now on digital streaming platforms. The film is about four friends reuniting with each other who run afoul of an evil mermaid. I have not seen it yet, but the people I know who have enjoyed it. It stars Zoe Graham, Elizabeth Trieu, Courtney Olivier, Diana Rose, Leila Annastasia Scott, and Jason KirkPatrick, and is directed by Christine Chen, who also wrote the film. The score is done by composer Nick Longoria, and BC is happy to exclusively share with you two unreleased tracks from the said score, which you can find below, along with more about the film.

Erzulie Synopsis

"A reunion between four friends quickly goes awry when they find themselves face to face with ERZULIE: the swamp mermaid goddess in director Christine Chen's frightening mermaid horror feature ERZULIE- in theaters and on VOD during May and June. A Kamikaze Dogfight and Gravitas Ventures release, ERZULIE stars a hot young ensemble including Zoe Graham, Elizabeth Trieu, Courtney Olivier, Diana Rose, Leila Annastasia Scott, and Jason KirkPatrick. Scripted by Christine Chen and Camille Gladney. Christine Chen, Payten Brewer, and Candice Barley served as producers, with Han Soto and Andrew van den Houten as executive producers."

Below is also the trailer for the film:

This film also has played well in theaters, and I would not be shocked to see it become a staple of late-night cult cinema screenings. The score has a lot to do with that, invoking a lot of what Carpenter was doing in the 80s while feeling modern. Longoria's band Infugue also had a track appear in the film, which you can listen to by clicking right here. You can hear the full score if you watch Erzulie, which you can now do on your favorite VOD platform.