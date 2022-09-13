Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Winston Duke On M'Baku's Bigger Role

Black Panther became one of the most profitable films in the world back in 2018 when Marvel added the fan-favorite comic book character to the live-action universe, providing fans with a dazzling new faction of the MCU that proved to be an instant pop-culture staple. Obviously, the film's success led to the fast-tracking of a sequel; however, the passing of the kind-hearted and influential Chadwick Boseman left a major void for fans who had become enamored by the star's immaculate contributions to the MCU. Now, as the franchise progresses and hopes to respectfully move forward to honor the world of Wakanda and everything Boseman provided during his time with Marvel, the returning cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be challenged with a very different story to tell.

During a recent interview with another fan-favorite star Winston Duke at Marvel's D23 expo. The official Marvel Instagram page got the scoop on where things could go for Duke's own powerhouse character M'Baku. The actor divulged, "[M'Baku] is no longer the insular leader; he's learning how to move forward. So he has a very large, wide, macro lens as to what's happening, and I think we get to see more of that and see how much that impacts him. What I'm most excited for fans to see is how much more Wakanda there is. There's just so much more than the first movie, and that's exciting!"

Right from the jump, a big piece of the monumental success behind Black Panther has always been the rich world-building that comes with the territory, so to reintroduce us to several returning players with an unpredictable shift in power will certainly result in more than a few ripples for the MCU, Wakanda, and the Black Panther franchise entirely.

