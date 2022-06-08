Blumhouse/Netflix MMA Movie "Absolute Dominion" Wraps Filming

Blumhouse and Netflix have teamed up again – this time to bring a futuristic sci-fi martial arts film from World Kickboxing Champion turned director Lexi Alexander (Punisher: War Zone). Production started in April in Jean, NV – about 30 miles south of Las Vegas – in an empty casino that shuttered during the pandemic.

Alexander (who also wrote the script in addition to directing) took to Twitter Friday, May 27, announcing a picture wrap on Absolute Dominion and sharing pictures of her in a makeup chair. This could also tease an onscreen director cameo, but only time will tell how big of a part she plays in the film (if any at all). Maybe Netflix will give her a series of her own with her on camera next time?

The film, currently titled Absolute Dominion, centers around a futuristic world. The price of world peace is an MMA tournament with fighters competing for their religion to be the "absolute dominion" of faith for the world. It will release on Netflix, marking Netflix and Blumhouse's eighth collaboration.

The cast includes several established names: Alex Winter (Bill & Ted Face the Music), Patton Oswalt (AP Bio), Andy Allo (Upload), Mario D'Leon (Power), Junes Zahdi (Counterpart), Laith Ashley (Pose), Nora Armani (The Blacklist: Redemption), Oluniké Adeliyi (The Expanse), Reagan Gomez (Queen Sugar), Julie Ann Emery (Better Call Saul), Shawn Mousavi (Echo 3), and June Carryl (Mindhunter). Joining them is newcomer Désiré Mia, a German model, actor, and Taekwondo fighter of African descent discovered on Instagram. Another new face joining the film's cast is LBGTQ+ artist, personality, and activist Alok Vaid-Menon, aka ALOK.

Alexander herself is listed as a producer, in addition to Jason Blum, John McKeown, and Scott Putman. Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold are executive producing for Blumhouse.

Absolute Dominion (or Battle for Absolute Dominion, as it's referred to in some documents) marks the eighth feature film collaboration between Blumhouse and Netflix. No release date has been announced yet, though Absolute Dominion is on schedule to release on Netflix sometime next year in 2023, most likely.

