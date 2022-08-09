Bodies Bodies Bodies Director Discusses Film's Gen Z Influence

The indie-like, A24 modern slasher movie Bodies Bodies Bodies is officially available to watch in theaters (currently limited to Los Angeles and New York City). While its release platform is small – the film's cult-classic potential by positive word of mouth is already rather impressive! The promising horror film, which stars an ensemble cast including Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson, already managed to enamor audiences at SXSW. On the heels of its (wider) release, Bodies Bodies Bodies director Halina Reijn is now sharing what inspired this comedic horror flick.

Reijn recently shared her intentions by explaining to Deadline, "I wanted to approach it as a commentary on the time we live in, and Gen Z, but also myself because I'm totally addicted to my phone," she notes before expanding on her initial thoughts. "I wanted to create something about human behavior and toxic love. Because of all those screens we live with now, we're afraid of intimacy too, and we're not really in the moment, and we're not looking at what's going on." The filmmaker later explains to the publication, "This film is a fable and a cautionary tale of what will happen if you don't stop to reflect."

After the movie's mini-theatrical window closes, it's currently unknown how long until others will have to wait for the Bodies Bodies Bodies VOD release. Still, with a current fresh rating of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes… it would appear that this film must be worth the wait!

The film's synopsis reads: "When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong."

