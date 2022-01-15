Catwoman: Hunted – 4 Villainous Images From Upcoming Anime Adventure

She's currently Batman's love interest in comic book land; Selina Kyle (Elizabeth Gillies) finally gets her own animated movie treatment in Catwoman: Hunted. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the feature-length, anime-style movie arrives on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on February 8, 2022.

In the all-new original animated feature-length film, Catwoman's attempt to steal a priceless jewel puts her squarely in the crosshairs of both a powerful consortium of villains and the ever-resourceful Interpol, not to mention Batwoman (Stephanie Beatriz). It might just be enough to contain her. Or not. You say that you can't wait a few more weeks to find out? Well, our good friends over at Warner Bros. Home Entertainment passed along some first looks at just a few of the villains Selina will face in her action-packed anime adventures. Dig it below.

Always thinking himself the ladies' man, Black Mask gets cornered by numerous women – namely Catwoman and Interpol agent Julia Pennyworth – and decides he'll need far more than his charm and good looks to survive the encounter. Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) gives voice to Black Mask.

There are catfights galore in Catwoman: Hunted – and one of the more challenging pits Cheshire against Catwoman on a roof high above a meeting of Leviathan. Kelly Hu (Arrow, X2: X-Men United) provides the voice of Cheshire, while Elizabeth Gillies (Dynasty, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll) leads the star-studded voice cast as Catwoman.

The biggest, baddest, and often times dumbest villain on Leviathan's roster is Tobias Whale, who opens the film attempting to chase down a fleeing Catwoman with his own fleet of speedsters. Bet on Catwoman. Keith David (They Live, The Thing) supplies the deep, textured voice of Tobias Whale.

Introduced as the head of Leviathan, Barbara Minerva leads a veritable who's who of baddies in Catwoman: Hunted. Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place, Barry) gives an elegant voice to Barbara Minerva.

