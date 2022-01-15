Catwoman: Hunted – 4 Villainous Images From Upcoming Anime Adventure

Posted on
by
|
Comments

She's currently Batman's love interest in comic book land; Selina Kyle (Elizabeth Gillies) finally gets her own animated movie treatment in Catwoman: Hunted. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the feature-length, anime-style movie arrives on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on February 8, 2022.

In the all-new original animated feature-length film, Catwoman's attempt to steal a priceless jewel puts her squarely in the crosshairs of both a powerful consortium of villains and the ever-resourceful Interpol, not to mention Batwoman (Stephanie Beatriz). It might just be enough to contain her. Or not. You say that you can't wait a few more weeks to find out? Well, our good friends over at Warner Bros. Home Entertainment passed along some first looks at just a few of the villains Selina will face in her action-packed anime adventures. Dig it below.

Villainous New Images From Catwoman: Hunted
CATWOMAN: HUNTED © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. CATWOMAN and all related characters and elements TM & © DC.

Always thinking himself the ladies' man, Black Mask gets cornered by numerous women – namely Catwoman and Interpol agent Julia Pennyworth – and decides he'll need far more than his charm and good looks to survive the encounter. Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) gives voice to Black Mask.

Villainous New Images From Catwoman: Hunted
CATWOMAN: HUNTED © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. CATWOMAN and all related characters and elements TM & © DC.

There are catfights galore in Catwoman: Hunted – and one of the more challenging pits Cheshire against Catwoman on a roof high above a meeting of Leviathan. Kelly Hu (Arrow, X2: X-Men United) provides the voice of Cheshire, while Elizabeth Gillies (Dynasty, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll) leads the star-studded voice cast as Catwoman.

Villainous New Images From Catwoman: Hunted
CATWOMAN: HUNTED © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. CATWOMAN and all related characters and elements TM & © DC.

The biggest, baddest, and often times dumbest villain on Leviathan's roster is Tobias Whale, who opens the film attempting to chase down a fleeing Catwoman with his own fleet of speedsters. Bet on Catwoman. Keith David (They Live, The Thing) supplies the deep, textured voice of Tobias Whale.

Villainous New Images From Catwoman: Hunted
CATWOMAN: HUNTED © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. CATWOMAN and all related characters and elements TM & © DC.

Introduced as the head of Leviathan, Barbara Minerva leads a veritable who's who of baddies in Catwoman: HuntedKirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place, Barry) gives an elegant voice to Barbara Minerva.

This seems like a purr-fect place for a tail-er, er trailer.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the feature-length, anime-style Catwoman: Hunted arrives on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray, and Digital on February 8, 2022.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jimmy Leszczynski

Jimmy Leszczynski has been blurring the line between comics and reality at SDCC every year since 1994, and was a nerd long before Lewis, Gilbert, and the Tri Lamdas made it cool. Middle aged father of 2 that REFUSES to grow up, lifelong Bat-Fan, and he thinks he's pretty funny.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.