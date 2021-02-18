Danny Elfman Will Score The New Doctor Strange Film For Marvel Studios

Danny Elfman has been tapped to score the second Doctor Strange film. Elfman himself confirmed the news in a new interview with Inverse. "I am starting to do bits of pre-work for Doctor Strange 2 that Sam Raimi's directing," Elfman tells Inverse. "Even though I don't start it for some months, there's bits of recorded music they need for the sets." The film is set to release on March 22, 2022, after being reshuffled like the rest of the MCU due to the pandemic. Sam Raimi is in the director's chair, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachael McAdams, and more rumored cast will star.

Danny Elfman Has Scored Many Superhero Films

Here is a list of the superhero films Danny Elfman has scored in the past: Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Batman, Batman Returns, Hellboy 2: The Golden Army, Wanted, the Men in Black series, Dick Tracy, Ang Lee's Hulk, and Avengers: Age of Ultron to name a few. He also worked with Raimi in the past on Darkman, A Simple Plan, and Oz the Great and Powerful. They fell out over something and that is why he was not brought back for Spider-Man 3, but over the years put all of that aside.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sounds like it will be a bonkers trip through many different realities, which may or may not have something to do with the events going on currently in the excellent WandaVision series. These events will also tie into the third Spider-Man film set in the MCU, which is also heavily rumored to be featuring many characters from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films as well as Cumberbatch and Olsen. See, it all comes full circle here. Elfman inherits the Doctor Strange job from Michael Giacchino, who scored the first film and is now working on that third Spider-Man film and next years The Batman for Matt Reeves.