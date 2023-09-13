Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool, deadpool 3, disney, film, marvel, mcu, wolverine

Deadpool 3 Director Describes the New Film as "Grounded"

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is making a few cinematic comparisons regarding the tone of the Deadpool and Wolverine crossover film.

The Marvel character Deadpool is known to have a particular tone in comics and live-action, leading to the character's ongoing popularity and the upcoming third installment of his own successful film series. So when we learned that the next film was going to be a Deadpool and Wolverine crossover, it immediately became an intriguing combination that has the potential to create memorable character dynamics and palpable cast chemistry. Now, the film's director is sharing lighter details about the tone of the crossover story, along with a few cinematic comparisons for Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 Director Compares the Film to a Few Specific Titles

In a video clip shared exclusively by Deadline, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy teases that an epic film is coming with specific cast chemistry. Levy explains, "We wanted something that felt grounded — real. But you put Hugh Jackman in his most iconic character alongside Ryan Reynolds in his most iconic character… I would say [Deadpool 3] is more a descendant of Midnight Run, and 48 Hours, and Planes, Trains and Automobiles than it is a descendant of Airplane!"

With major plot details remaining scarce (and currently filled with unverifiable rumors), actor Karan Soni, a fan-favorite from the previous Deadpool entries, recently suggested that there's definitely a lot of fun to be had. Soni explained, "When I did some of the stuff, I saw some things that I didn't know were in the thing. I think I would just say it this way: [Ryan Reynolds] doesn't need to do any of these movies unless he gets to do his version of it, and he is such a star, and I don't need to say this, a creative genius. He's taking this opportunity and really pushing everything, and, definitely, he's doing a lot of cool stuff. I feel very optimistic about it. Him and [director Shawn Levy] they work so well together that I think it will be really exciting for people to see how they take their collaborations that they've done, now successfully twice, in this new version and play in this massive sandbox with a lot of stuff."

Deadpool 3 was forced to stop filming due to the ongoing strike, but the film was already in production, which means there's still hope that Deadpool and Wolverine will meet on-screen soon enough.

