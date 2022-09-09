Disney Debuts First Disenchanted Trailer During D23 Expo

Disenchanted was up after Hocus Pocus 2 at the Film and Animation panel at D23 Expo, and they debuted the first trailer for the film. Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel reprise their roles from the first film, with Gabriella Baldacchino joining the cast. Also in are Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, and Oscar Nunez. Rudolf teased a bit about her character on stage at the event: "It's not easy being mean to Amy Adams. But we had so much fun together, and made this fun meal out of being as nasty to each other as we could be. It was a dream." Check out the trailer below.

Disenchanted Synopsis

It has been 15 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

The first film was such a huge hit, as box office prognosticators wish that this was seeing a theatrical release, but oh well, gotta goose those streamer numbers. Disenchanted will release on Disney+ on November 24th.