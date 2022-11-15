Disenchanted: New TV Spot Says Be Careful What You Wish For

Disenchanted comes to Disney+ this week, and we have a look at a new TV Spot for the highly anticipated sequel today. Starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel reprise their roles from the first film, and Gabriella Baldacchino join the cast. Also in are Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, and Oscar Nunez. Adam Shankman directed the film. Below you can see the spot, reminding you to be careful what you wish for.

Disenchanted Synopsis

"It has been 15 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family."

A new clip was also posted to Twitter. For a film that was not showing much in the way of sneak peaks, they are certainly making up for it this week already.



Why it took so long to make this one is beyond me, the original was a huge hit and a beloved modern Disney film. No matter; the sequel will be on Disney+ this week. Look for more on Disenchanted all week long.